Playground Shooter Arrested Weeks After Incident Near Edmondson Heights Elementary School: PD

On Thursday, police say that Matthew Okumodi has been arrested in connection to the late October shooting not far from Edmondson Heights Elementary School that left a minor with a gunshot wound.

Last month on Tuesday, Oct. 24, a shooting was reported in the 1600 block of Langford Road in Woodlawn in what is believed to have been a targeted attack that left a child hospitalized with injuries, though he was listed in stable condition following the incident.

During the investigation, Okumodi was identified as a suspect and he is being held without bond at the Baltimore County detention Center after being charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault, and weapons-related offenses.

The incident led to an increased police presence around the school in the days after the shooting.

