Pedestrian Struck By Pick-Up Truck Dies Crossing Baltimore County Highway

Ronald Kucharczyk was rushed by paramedics to the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, when he was struck by a truck in the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found Kucharczyk suffering from life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to, officials say.

According to investigators, Kucharczyk was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500, which remained at the scene after striking the 65-year-old man.

The incident remains under investigation.

