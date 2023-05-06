A Few Clouds 73°

Pedestrian Struck By Pick-Up Truck Dies Crossing Baltimore County Highway

Police say that a 65-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a driver on Pulaski Highway in Baltimore County has died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The man was struck near the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.
The man was struck near the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale.
Zak Failla
Ronald Kucharczyk was rushed by paramedics to the hospital shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, when he was struck by a truck in the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found Kucharczyk suffering from life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to, officials say.

According to investigators, Kucharczyk was attempting to cross the highway when he was struck by a 2018 Chevy Silverado 2500, which remained at the scene after striking the 65-year-old man.

The incident remains under investigation.

