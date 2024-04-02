Osaige "Jay" Agbon, a man known to shoot for the stars and put a smile on peoples' faces, passed away, his friends and family confirmed on social media, and now the community is rallying around them in their moment of need.

"Jay spent his time here living his life to the fullest - not only perfecting his craft to the best of his ability, but also putting equal - if not more, effort into touching the hearts of everyone around him," organizers of a fundraiser for the family in Washington, DC wrote.

"Jay’s radiance, energy, and infectious laugh, will be missed by all those who he has left behind."

In the days following his death, more than $30,000 has been raised by friends and fans for Agbon's family as they continue to wrestle with the fallout of the unexpected passing.

There has been an outpouring of support for Agbon following his death.

"I loved my nephew so to Family, we will continue to pray for you and in the days ahead, know you are not alone," one donor wrote on the GoFundMe page for his family. "God’s loving arms are embracing you, even now, as He will never leave you."

"Osagie ‘Jay’ Agbon - comedian, producer, friend, brother, and son. Jay was known to wear many hats, but no matter who Jay was to each of us, we can all agree he was a shining light that was taken from us entirely too soon," organizers added.

"Always taking the time to offer advice, perspective, and a smile, his absence will leave a hole in all of our hearts. His thoughtfulness and care for those around him will be missed the most."

The cause of Agbon's death has not been released.

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

