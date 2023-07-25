One Killed, One Hospitalized In Double Midday South Baltimore Shooting: Police

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, officers from the Baltimore Police Department were called to the 3200 block of Hollins Ferry Road, where there was a reported shooting with at least one person down.

Upon arrival to the scene of the reported shooting, officers were met by a 21-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, and a canvas of the area led to the discovery of a second victim, 20, who died at the sight of the shooting after first responders attempted to save his life.

The 21-year-old was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of his injury.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the department.

Police did not identify either victim.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter or events leading up to the shooting has been asked to contact detectives by calling (410) 396-2100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

