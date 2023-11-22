One Dead, One Hospitalized From Double Shooting In Essex: Police (Developing)

At around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, officers from the Baltimore County Police Department were called to the unit block of Glenwood Road in Essex, where there was a reported shooting involving multiple people.

According to a department spokesperson, one person was rushed to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries, and the second victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of non-disclosed injuries.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation continues.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.