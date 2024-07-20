An alert was issued by the Baltimore Police Department as they attempt to track down Omar Passmore, who is wanted in connection to the murder of 12-year-old Breaunna Cormley in the 500 block of North Kenwood Avenue.

At around 8 p.m. on Friday, July 19, officers were called to investigate the shooting, where they found Cormley suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wounds.

First responders performed CPR and attempted to save her life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old Passmore was identified as a suspect on Saturday. He was described as being 6-foot-1, weighing 230 pounds and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say that anyone who may spot him should not approach him.

Anyone with information regarding Passmore or his whereabouts has been asked to contact homicide detectives by calling (410) 396-2100 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

