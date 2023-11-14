Fair 41°

Officer Dragged By Driver In Stolen Car, Injured During Bust In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

A police officer in Baltimore is recovering after being dragged by a driver in a stolen vehicle during what could have been a routine traffic stop, authorities say.

<p>A Baltimore Police officer was injured by Nicholas Peters.</p>

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bruce Emmerling
Zak Failla
Nicholas D. Peters, 30, is facing charges in the city after injuring an officer while trying to avoid being arrested after he was caught red-handed in a car that was reported stolen.

The incident was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the intersection of North Conkling Street and Pulaski Highway.

After stopping at the intersection, officers approached Peters' stolen vehicle, but he instead accelerated and dragged one investigator for several feet, according to police.

Peters was ultimately stopped, and when he was taken into custody complained of leg pain and was taken to an area hospital. Charges are pending.

The injured officer was also transported to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

