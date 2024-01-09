'Obviously' Dead Body Found In Vacant Baltimore Home: Police

Patrol officers from the Eastern District responded to a vacant home on the 3600 block of Belair Road around 9:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found an unidentified person inside, “obviously deceased,” they said.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner's office to identify the victim and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

