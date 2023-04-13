Teen Killed In Pursuit With US Park Police Survived By 7-Month Old Son

Support was surging for the family of a 17-year-old boy killed during a pursuit with US Park Police last month in Washington DC.

More than $10,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family of Dalaneo Martin as of Thursday, April 13.

Dalaneo was found sleeping in a stolen vehicle spotted near 34th and Baker Street in Northeast DC, around 8:50 a.m., Saturday, March 18, DC police said.

When officers attempted to detain him, Dalaneo proceeded to flee the scene, taking an officer with him inside the vehicle — as well as a sergeant who was "dragged" by the vehicle, police said.

The officer inside the car discharged his weapon, striking Martin, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer and sergeant were both taken to an area hospital and treated, according to officials.

Dalaneo was being remembered as an excellent father to his 7-month-old son.

"We are devastated by this senseless act of violence and are seeking justice for Dalaneo," reads the campaign, launched by Terra Martin.

"Dalaneo brought so much joy to those around him with his playful spirit and love for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him."

Click here to donate.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.