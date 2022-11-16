Contact Us
Organs Of Teen Dancer Killed In Baltimore Shooting Will Help Others Live

Cecilia Levine
Kelsey Washington
Kelsey Washington Photo Credit: Latonia Pinkney GoFundMe

Kelsey Washington is leaving a lasting legacy.

The 13-year-old girl gunned down in Baltimore became an organ donor, saving the lives of others, according to a GoFundMe page launched by Latonia Pinkney.

Tavon Battle, 35, has been charged with murder in her shooting death Monday, Nov. 7.

Kelsey was being remembered as an outgoing and caring leader who "danced to the beat of her own drum."

The GoFundMe had raised more than $14,000 as of Wednesday, Nov. 16. Click here to donate.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.