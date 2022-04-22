Murdered Baltimore Mother Of Two 'Cut Down In The Prime' Of Her Life

Brittany Keyser was known for many things: a mother, sister and friend to name a few. So when news broke of her untimely death, people took to social media to remember the 30-year-old mother of two.

"She used to be in our youth group," one Facebook user wrote. "She was a very sweet young lady, very helpful at youth group. It’s so sad to see young people cut down in the prime of their life."

Brittany Keyser was shot and killed in the 800 block of Gretna Court around 6:13 a.m. on Friday, April 15, Baltimore Police said. Brittany's older bother Trey also took to Facebook to share his thoughts on his sister's death.

"What happened to my sister has broken me inside and seeing her children hurt is one of the worse pains ive ever felt." he wrote. "I hope as many people as possible can make it to the service to show my sis some love and how much she'll be missed."

Trey set up a GoFundMe to help Brittany's family cover the cost of her funeral. The profits will also go towards supporting her two young children she left behind.

The campaign had raised more than $4,600 of its $5,000 goal as of Friday, April 22. You can click here to donate.

