Grieving Mother Seeks Support After Son Killed In String Of Baltimore Shootings

Allan Levi Howard Jr., also known as AJ, was one of the many victims of an incredibly violent weekend in Baltimore last month.

AJ was killed in the 4200 block of Grace Court shortly before 11 p.m. on March 20, Baltimore Police said. He was 22 years old.

In response to his passing, AJ's mother Melissa is asking for help cover the cost of her son's funeral. A GoFundMe organized by AJ's uncle Butch Brown is looking to raise $10,000 for the arrangements.

"AJ was taken from us far too soon," Brown wrote on the campaign's page. "Anything at all helps, and the family is grateful for any donations in our time of need."

As of Thursday, April 7, the campaign collected $650. To donate, click here.

