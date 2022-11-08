Funeral Arrangements Announced For Fallen Baltimore City Firefighter Juan Wilson

The Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 announced funeral arrangements for a paramedic and firefighter who suffered a medical emergency while on the job and died late last month.

Visitation for Juan Wilson will be held between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, and Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Wylie Funeral Home on Liberty Road in Randallstown.

The following day, there will be a Line of Duty Memorial Service at the New Antioch Baptist Church of Randallstown on Old Court Road, with a planned uniformed fire department lineup at 9 a.m. and the service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Wilson, 34, was an 11-year veteran of the Baltimore City Fire Department who died on Sunday, Oct. 30 after he suffered an undisclosed medical emergency at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19 while tending to a patient.

According to the Baltimore Firefighters Union, on the day of the incident, firefighters immediately began to take care of the initial patient, as well as Wilson, who was transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in critical condition.

He had been in the hospital since Sept. 19 before dying early on Oct. 30.

“All BCFD fire stations will half-staff the department flag until sunset (on the) day of the funeral,” a spokesperson stated. "We ask that you pray for the Wilson family, friends of Juan’s, and those affected by his untimely passing.”

