Obituaries

Baltimore Baby Girl Chayse Holbrook Dies At 7 Weeks

Annie DeVoe
Email me
Chayse Holbrook
Chayse Holbrook Photo Credit: David Thompson (GoFundMe)

A Baltimore infant passed away at only 7 weeks old, according to a fundraiser created to support her family.

Chayse Alayah Holbrook was a blessing of light and smiles that was lost just as her life was beginning, the campaign says. 

Her family is asking for support to help with funeral costs after the unexpected loss, the GoFundMe states.

A service will be held at the March Life Tribute Center in Windsor Mill on Saturday July 2 at 2 p.m., according to her obituary. 

To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here. 

