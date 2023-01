At least one person has been rushed to the hospital after an assault that occurred at Lansdowne High School, officials confirm.

A juvenile was taken into custody after the incident, which reportedly left the unidentified victim with serious injuries, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10. No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story.

