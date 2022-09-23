Two Men Charged With Rape, Sexual Offenses In Baltimore, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

Two men have been charged with rape and other sexual offenses in Maryland, authorities announced.

Late on Friday, Sept. 23, detectives from the Baltimore County Crimes Against Children's Unit arrested and charged both Christopher Prunty, 31, and Francis Conda, 34, with second-degree rape and “several other sexual offense charges.”

No other details were initially provided by police on Friday night.

Both Prunty and Conda are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, according to police.

The investigation into the alleged rapes and sexual offenses is ongoing.

