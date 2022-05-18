Two Maryland Cities Named Best Places To Live In 2022-23 By US News

Two Maryland cities were named on US News & World Report's list of 150 Best Places to Live in 2022-2023.

Baltimore was ranked 84th and Salisbury was ranked 115th, according to the list. Meanwhile, Washington DC made it among the top 20.

The list is generated by analyzing 150 metro areas across the country based on quality of life, job market, value of living and people's desire to live there.

Baltimore received an overall score of 6.1 out of 10. The city's charm was said to be captured with its small-town feel and "elegant architecture, friendly people and lively pockets of nightlife and music," according to USN.

USN also said Baltimore has "a restaurant scene that goes beyond the city's famous crab cakes, pit beef and Berger cookies." The city was also named the 64th best place to retire, according to a separate list from USN.

Salisbury received an overall score of 5.9 out of 10. Labelled as a hub for the Maryland-Delaware area, Salisbury was praised for exhibiting a small-town feel and being "a melting pot of college students, retirees and families."

The city also ranked the 46th best place to retire and the 13th fasted growing place, according to separate lists from USN.

You can read the full list here.

