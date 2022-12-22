Two Families Lose Pets, All Belongings In House Fires In Maryland Days Before Christmas

The Baltimore community is coming together to help two local families who lost their homes along with everything they owned in recent house fires days just before the holidays, according to GoFundMe.

The community has stepped up to help two families after a house fire took their homes on Friday, Dec. 16, and Tuesday, Dec. 20. Both families have multiple children who were displaced in the fires.

Kayla Clark lost her home on Friday, Dec. 16, becoming notified while she was out of the house that her home on fire. By the time she returned home, her house was engulfed in flames and smoke, burning the back of their home to just the frame, leaving it "completely nonexistent", stated Clark.

The Clark family lost just about everything that they had, leaving two young children aged 1 and 5, and two dogs displaced with their mother. The family unfortunately lost their cat in the flames. The community has stepped up to try and help the family, who is asking for support in this devastating time. To learn more and access the Clark's fundraiser, click here.

Just days later on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a local coach woke up to his house on fire with him and his family inside.

The family was able to safely get out, however the flames took the life of their family dog, with their two cats unable to be found.

Not only did the fire take the precious life of a pet, it took all of their belongings. A fundraiser was created in order to help raise funds for the family to be able to purchase items like clothing and shoes, which they lost in the fire.

The coach's family needs help clothing two boys, aged 11 and 13, as well as him and his wife. To access the fundraiser for this family, click here.

