Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Trucker Freedom Convoy Circles Capital Beltway Promising Hours Of Traffic Chaos

Cecilia Levine
Email me
Truckers' convoy
Truckers' convoy Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A tuckers' convoy protesting COVID-19 mandates rolled through the Hagerstown Speedway and toward the Capital Beltway promising hours of traffic jams in the Capitol region Sunday, March 6.

"Beltway here we come," Kris Young said in a Facebook post. 

The trucks, adorned with American flags and posters, honked their horns and waved to supporters flanked along the roadways.

The "freedom" convoy started last week in California and sparked smaller ones around the US.

Truckers plan on taking the DC Beltway/I-495, circling it twice and then returning to Hagerstown.

Click here to track the group on Facebook.

