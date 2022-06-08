Thousands In Maryland Without Power Days After Severe Storms

Nearly 7,000 Maryland customers are still in the dark days after storms rolled through the region, sending power lines flying and downing trees across the state.

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews have been working for nearly two days to make repairs and restore power to more than 50,000 customers, though as of 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, the utility company was still reporting 700 outages that were impacting 6,922 of its 1,323,704 Maryland customers.

At the peak of the storm, nearly 100,000 Maryland residents were without power, according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

A breakdown of power outages in Maryland, by county, on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric:

Anne Arundel : 58 outages impacting 385 customers;

: 58 outages impacting 385 customers; Baltimore : 193 outages impacting 1,330 customers;

: 193 outages impacting 1,330 customers; Baltimore City : 369 outages impacting 4,215 customers;

: 369 outages impacting 4,215 customers; Calvert : 2 outages impacting fewer than five customers;

: 2 outages impacting fewer than five customers; Carroll : 7 outages impacting 9 customers;

: 7 outages impacting 9 customers; Harford : 20 outages impacting 175 customers;

: 20 outages impacting 175 customers; Howard : 41 outages impacting 777 customers;

: 41 outages impacting 777 customers; Montgomery : 2 outages impacting fewer than five customers;

: 2 outages impacting fewer than five customers; Prince George’s: 11 outages impacting 26 customers.

No estimated time of complete restoration has been provided by the company.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.