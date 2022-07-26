Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

Teen Hospitalized Following Incident At Baltimore Pool: Report

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
It is unclear why the teen was at the pool after hours.
It is unclear why the teen was at the pool after hours. Photo Credit: OcirA (Pixabay)

A teen is recovering after nearly drowning during a late night swim in a closed Baltimore City pool, reports CBS News.

Authorities arrived to find the 15-year-old boy outside of the Roosevelt Park Pool on Poole Street around 9:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24 after he managed to pull himself out of the water, the outlet continues.

Officials transported the teen to a hospital for treatment. It is not immediately clear why the teen was at the pool after hours. To read the full report by CBS News, click here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.