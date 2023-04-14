Suspected Subway Killer Wanted After Pushing Man Onto Train Tracks

Police have released an image of the man believed to have fatally pushed a 28-year-old man onto subway tracks earlier this week.

Emergency crews rushed to the Port Discovery subway station in the 600 block of East Baltimore Street around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man had fallen onto the subway tracks.

Officers arrived at the tracks to find medics already attempting to save the life of the man but were tragically unable to.

The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the victim was standing near the edge of the platform at the station when an unidentified man pushed him from behind, causing him to fall onto the tracks which fatally electrocuted him.

The suspect ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

A surveillance image has been released in hopes to identify the suspect.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

