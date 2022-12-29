Suspect Caught Months After Victim Walked To Baltimore Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A Maryland man accused of shooting a victim multiple times before leaving him to die back in October has finally been arrested, authorities say.

Obadiah Malone, 31, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in connection the the shooting that occurred on October 10, 2022, according to Baltimore Police.

Malone reportedly shot the victim multiple times around 8:45 p.m., in the 2700 block of West North Avenue.

The 39-year-old victim was able to take himself to the hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds.

Malone was transported to the Baltimore City Central Booking and Intake Center, where he was formally charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

