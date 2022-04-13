Contact Us
Stricker Street Fire That Killed 3 Baltimore Firefighters Ruled A Homicide

Aftermath of the South Stricker Street fire on January 24, 2022
Aftermath of the South Stricker Street fire on January 24, 2022 Photo Credit: ATF Baltimore (Twitter)

A fire that claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters has been ruled as a homicide, authorities said. 

Lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler as well as Firefighter/EMT Kenneth Lacayo were killed after a vacant home on South Stricker Street collapsed on Jan. 24, Baltimore Police said. 

The State Medical Examiner's office later ruled the three had died from injuries sustained while trying to extinguish the fire. Now, the ATF Baltimore field has classified the fire as incendiary. 

"Thoughts of Lt. Butrim, Lt. Sadler, and Firefighter/EMT Lacayo every step of this investigation," said ATF Special Agent In Charge Toni M. Crosby in a statement on Twitter. "The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this investigation." 

The ATF said they have identified a person of interest and that no additional tips from the public are needed at this time. The investigation in ongoing. 

