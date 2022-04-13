Stricker Street Fire That Killed 3 Baltimore Firefighters Ruled A Homicide

A fire that claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters has been ruled as a homicide, authorities said.

Lieutenants Paul Butrim and Kelsey Sadler as well as Firefighter/EMT Kenneth Lacayo were killed after a vacant home on South Stricker Street collapsed on Jan. 24, Baltimore Police said.

The State Medical Examiner's office later ruled the three had died from injuries sustained while trying to extinguish the fire. Now, the ATF Baltimore field has classified the fire as incendiary.

"Thoughts of Lt. Butrim, Lt. Sadler, and Firefighter/EMT Lacayo every step of this investigation," said ATF Special Agent In Charge Toni M. Crosby in a statement on Twitter. "The incendiary classification is an important step forward in this investigation."

The ATF said they have identified a person of interest and that no additional tips from the public are needed at this time. The investigation in ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.