Stalker Used Apple AirTag To Track Maryland Woman Home From Bar, She Says

A Baltimore woman claims that a man attached an Apple AirTag tracking device to her car to stalk her after she left a bar, according to the New York Post.

"Jeana" wrote on her now-private Twitter account that she left a bar around 2 a.m. on Dec. 18 then discovered the AirTag on her car. The small tracking device helps users find things like wallets and bags.

“It was 2 am and I was driving away with no cars around me and I kept getting this alert for like 30 mins straight,” The New York Post says Jeana wrote in a viral Twitter thread.

She also apparently shared a series of iPhone screenshots that read, “AirTag Found Moving With You: The location of this AirTag can be seen by the owner.” Jeana says she eventually removed the AirTag, notified the police. She was unharmed in the incident.

An Apple spokesperson released the following statement to The NY Post:

“We take customer safety very seriously and are committed to AirTag’s privacy and security. AirTag is designed with a set of proactive features to discourage unwanted tracking — a first in the industry.”

