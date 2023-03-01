Rossville Elementary School Teacher Killed In Baltimore County Crash: Police

Several people are recovering after a gruesome crash in White Marsh that killed a 32-year-old elementary school teacher, authorities say.

Baltimore County rescue officials rushed to the intersection of Pulaski Highway and White Marsh Boulevard after receiving a report about the incident that killed Rossville Elementary School teacher Rahmel Summerlin shortly before midnight, Friday, Feb. 24.

School officials mourned Summerlin in a post shortly after his identity was confirmed by police.

"It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our 3rd grade teacher, Mr. Summerlin. (Our) family circle is broken so please keep us in your thoughts and prayers! #weRfamily 🤍 You are truly going to be missed. #RIPKing Job well done 👏🏾", tweeted the school.

Officials say that the investigation determined that the crash occurred when a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, driven by Summerlin, was struck by a 2013 Infiniti while attempting to make a left turn onto White Marsh Boulevard.

Rescue personnel quickly removed the driver and passenger of the Infiniti as well as the passenger of the Hyundai and rushed them to a hospital for treatment.

Summerlin was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He had been a teacher with Baltimore County Public Schools for three years and specialized in third and fourth grade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This crash remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team.

