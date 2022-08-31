Reported Building Explosion Leads To Arrest For Man Who Nearly Shot Infant In Frederick: Police

An infant was nearly shot in Maryland after a man accidentally discharged a weapon in a Frederick County building, coming dangerously close to striking the child, according to police.

Paul Viera, 25, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits following an investigation into what was initially reported as a building explosion in Frederick County.

The alleged incident happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the 1400 block of Key Parkway in Frederick.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, officers and emergency personnel were able to quickly determine that there was no explosion, but instead, that a weapon had been fired in the building, investigators said.

The investigation determined that Viera unintentionally discharged a firearm in the residence, sending a bullet through the floor, and nearly striking an infant living in the unit below, according to the Frederick Police Department.

While in the home investigating the incident, police noted that officers located the firearm was fired and body armor in plain view, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

“It cannot be overstated the importance of the word ‘responsible’ when it comes to responsible gun ownership,” Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. “Yesterday afternoon came dangerously close to ending in tragedy when a stray bullet came within inches of an infant.

“If you own or handle firearms, please be responsible, treat every gun as though it is loaded, and take the time to go through firearm safety courses before you bring a gun into your home.”

