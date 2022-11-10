Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Adnan Syed After Prison Release

Prosecutors have dropped charges against 41-year-old Adnan Syed after a judge vacated his sentence for the 1999 killing of Hae Min Lee after it was ruled that the state violated a legal obligation to provide critical evidence that could have helped Syed's defense, reports WTOP.

Syed had served over two decades in prison for the murder that he always maintained his innocence on, and was released in September and placed on home detention after his conviction was vacated, with the state having 30 days to seek a new trial date or dismiss the case, the outlet continues.

Defense attorney Erica Suter confirmed to the Baltimore Sun that the charges were dropped against Syed. Syed's case previously made headlines several years ago after the popular true crime podcast "Serial" spoke about the case. To read the full story by WTOP, click here.

