Police Warn Public After String Of Ride Share Robberies Across Maryland

Baltimore police are investigating a string of robberies involving suspects using Ride Share apps to carjack drivers, authorities say.

The suspects are reportedly carjacking the drivers, then using the Ride Share apps to pick up victims and either rob them via Cash App or drive them to ATMs, according to Baltimore police.

Detectives have connected with multiple vendors and are working to investigate these cases and have payments reversed to victims when applicable.

Officers have reportedly made arrests and are working with both local and federal law enforcement partners in investigating these cases, and are warning Ride Share users to practice caution when using Ride Shares, and to be aware of their surroundings.

These are active and ongoing investigations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.