Police ID Man Killed In White Marsh Police-Involved Shooting

The Maryland Attorney General's Office has released new information about the fatal officer-involved shooting in Baltimore County days after the man died.

Essex resident Brian McCourry, Jr., 37, was identified on Monday, March 6, as the victim of the shooting two days after he died from his injuries at a Maryland hospital.

On Saturday, March 4, the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the AG's Office was advised that McCourry, who was shot by 16-year veteran Det. J. Trenary, has died amid the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The incident played out at approximately 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the 10700 block of Pulaski Highway in White Marsh, where detectives from the department’s Criminal Apprehension Support Team were surveilling two people in an SUV, one of whom had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Detectives attempted to perform a “vehicle block” to pin the SUV and apprehend the driver, but when they exited their vehicles and approached, the driver maneuvered out of the block, striking an unmarked police vehicle before things got violent.

According to the IID, Trenary fired his service weapon, striking the driver, McCourry, whose SUV continued traveling through a parking lot before coming to a crashing rest after striking another vehicle.

McCourry was struck in the upper body and suffered life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was rushed to an area hospital and was pronounced dead on Saturday, March 4.

No other injuries were reported.

The IID said that Trenary is a 16-year veteran of the Baltimore County Police Department. The detectives assigned to the Criminal Apprehension Support Team were not equipped with body-worn cameras, and the involved police vehicles were not equipped with dashboard cameras.

