Photos Of Murder Suspects Released In Effort To Identify Them: Baltimore Police

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a murder in Baltimore earlier this week, authorities say.

Baltimore police say that the two suspects pictured are connected to a murder that occurred in the unit block of South Howard Street on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The suspects allegedly shot and killed a 39-year-old man.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals pictured are urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

