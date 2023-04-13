Contact Us
One Dead In Overnight Shooting In West Baltimore

A 30-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Baltimore.

Officers were called to a Shot Spotter alert around 1:15 a.m., Thursday, April 13, according to Baltimore police.

Police found the 30-year-old victim in the 2000 block of West Lexington Street suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet released any information on any potential motives or suspects.

