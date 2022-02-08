No Bail For Man Shot By Wife Amid Child Molestation Allegations At Maryland Daycare: Reports

A former Baltimore police officer shot by his wife after child molestation allegations has been denied bail, reports multiple outlets.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, James Weems Jr., 57, was shot by his wife Shanteari Weems after she allegedly confronted him about abusing children at her Owings Mills daycare.

Weems was denied bail Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to multiple reports. He is facing 13 charges, including the sex abuse of a minor.

Police are allegedly in the process of interviewing 93 children that attended the Lil Kidz Kastle daycare, according to multiple outlets.

Weems is accused of abusing at least three children at the daycare his wife worked, officials said.

Shanteari Weems was previously denied bail on Friday, July 29.

Families who were enrolled with Lil Kidz Kastle that are concerned can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020.

