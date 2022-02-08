Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
News

No Bail For Man Shot By Wife Amid Child Molestation Allegations At Maryland Daycare: Reports

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
Shanteari and James Weems Jr.
Shanteari and James Weems Jr. Photo Credit: Shanteari Weems GoFundMe photo/LinkedIn Shanteari Weems Jr.

A former Baltimore police officer shot by his wife after child molestation allegations has been denied bail, reports multiple outlets.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, James Weems Jr., 57, was shot by his wife Shanteari Weems after she allegedly confronted him about abusing children at her Owings Mills daycare.

Weems was denied bail Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to multiple reports. He is facing 13 charges, including the sex abuse of a minor. 

Police are allegedly in the process of interviewing 93 children that attended the Lil Kidz Kastle daycare, according to multiple outlets.

Weems is accused of abusing at least three children at the daycare his wife worked, officials said.

Shanteari Weems was previously denied bail on Friday, July 29.

Families who were enrolled with Lil Kidz Kastle that are concerned can contact Baltimore County detectives at 410-307-2020. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.