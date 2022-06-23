NFL Legend Tony Siragusa Fell To Similar Fate As His Father: Report

Further details reveal that NFL legend, Tony "The Goose" Siragusa, has died in nearly the same manner as his father, whom he tried to save, TMZ reports.

Siragusa had reportedly been receiving CPR at a home in Toms River, NJ when the initial emergency call came in around 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, June 22. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a cause of death was not immediately determined.

Decades earlier, when Siragusa was 21, he performed CPR on his dad who suffered a massive heart attack, claiming his life at the age of 48, Siragusa said on an episode of Howard Stern.

Siragusa's dad died in his arms. Every day since then, he said, was "the best day ever.

"If I die tomorrow I told my wife 'Just put a smile on my face, put a little Sinatra on.'"

The Kenilworth native played 12 seasons as a defensive tackle for the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens. He went on to work as a sideline analyst for NFL games on Fox from 2003 to 2015.

