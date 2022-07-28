Contact Us
Breaking News: Romanian Thieves 'Bear Hug' Victim At Pennsylvania Sheetz Before Fleeing To Maryland: Police
Mystery Man Found Walking Alone On I-795 Wearing Only Black Shorts: Maryland State Police

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The unidentified man.
The unidentified man. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Do you recognize this man?

Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a mystery man who was found last week wandering alone on a Baltimore Highway, authorities say.

Police found the man wearing only black shorts walking along I-795 in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard around 9 p.m., Friday, July 22, according to the agency.

The man required medical attention and was unable to remember his name or contact information for any family members, police said.

The mystery man was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, but is still unable to remember his identity.

If anyone recognizes this man and can identify him, please email Det. Sgt. Douglas Forrester at the Golden Ring Barrack at douglas.forrester@maryland.gov or call him at 410-780-2706. 

