Murder Suspect All Smiles After Baltimore Arrest

A 21-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested after a double shooting that resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man earlier this month.

Kishawn Brooks was taken into custody by the Baltimore Police Department's Warrant Apprehension Task Force around 6 a.m., Tuesday, March 28 during a traffic stop.

Police had pulled over Brooks in the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road.

Brooks is accused of fatally shooting Juan Hill, and injuring a 24-year-old woman on Sunday, March 12 in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Brooks is being held without bail at the Central Booking Intake Facility and has been charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment.

