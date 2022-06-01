More Snow Possible, Winter Weather Advisory Issued In Maryland

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Maryland and Washington, DC, overnight.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with isolated high amounts of up to 6 inches in certain areas.

The advisory begins at 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 and ends at 5 a.m. on Jan. 7.

The heaviest snow is expected between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.

Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one-half mile.

