More Snow Possible, Winter Weather Advisory Issued In Maryland

Joe Gomez
Winter Weather Advisory Map For Maryland
Winter Weather Advisory Map For Maryland Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Maryland and Washington, DC, overnight.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are possible with isolated high amounts of up to 6 inches in certain areas.

The advisory begins at 9 p.m. on Jan. 6 and ends at 5 a.m. on Jan. 7.  

The heaviest snow is expected between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. when snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour are possible.

Visibility will be reduced to near or less than one-half mile.

