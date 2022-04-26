Contact Us
Montgomery County High School Named Best In Maryland By US News: Report

David Cifarelli
High school graduation
High school graduation Photo Credit: Pexels/Emily Ranquist

US News has released their list of the best public high schools across the country and these Maryland schools made it to the top of their class. Click the link on each school name to read more about their ranking: 

1.) Walt Whitman High School (Bethesda) 

2.) Thomas S. Wootton High School (Rockville)

3.) Eastern Technical High School (Baltimore)

4.) Poolesville High School (Poolesville)

5.) Winston Churchill High School (Potomac)

6.) Western School of Technology and Env. Science (Baltimore)

7.) River Hill High School (Clarksville)

8.) Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School (Bethesda)

9.) Richard Montgomery High School (Rockville) 

10.) Barbara Ingram School for the Arts (Hagerstown)

You can view the full list by clicking here.

