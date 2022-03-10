Contact Us
Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa Leads Team To Victory Days After Brother Tua's Gruesome Injury

Annie DeVoe
Maryland Football is 4-1 after the win over the Spartans.
The University of Maryland was led to victory by their quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa just days after his brother, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was taken off the field on a stretcher in what many are saying was one of the most gruesome football injuries ever televised, reports Fox 5 DC.

Taulia was reportedly struggling with the news of his brother's apparent severe head injury, and with the help of a FaceTime from Tua as well as his team "surrounding him [with support]", he was able to lead the Terrapins to a 27-13 win against the Michigan State Spartans, continues the outlet.

The conversation with his brother "helped lift Taulia's spirits", giving him the boost he needed to secure the win with the team. The win put the University of Maryland at 4-1. The Miami Dolphins organization has been under heavy scrutiny since Tua's injury, with many calling for a full investigation into the team's officials and doctors who cleared Tua to play. To read the full report by Fox 5 DC, click here.

