Maryland Woman Tried To Stab Teen To Death, Police Say

A 23-year-old Baltimore woman has been arrested after reportedly trying to stab a teenager to death earlier this month.

Arianna White is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old man at a home in the 400 block of Orchard Street on Sunday, April 2, according to Baltimore police.

A warrant for White was issued after the attack and she was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 12.

White was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility where she has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and various other charges.

Anyone who has additional information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 443-984-7030.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

