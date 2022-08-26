Maryland Woman Sentenced For Assisting In The Murder Of Woman, 7-Year-Old Child: Report

A Baltimore woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after authorities say she did nothing to stop her boyfriend from murdering a woman and her young child back in 2015, officials announced.

Kiara Haynes, 37, was convicted of two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence, causing the death of Jennifer Jeffrey and her 7-year-old child on May 27, 2015, according to the Department of Justice.

“The murders of Jennifer Jeffrey and her child were a senseless tragedy,” said US Attorney Erek L. Barron. “Not only did Kiara Haynes have opportunities to prevent the murders of Jennifer Jeffrey and her child, she lied to investigators about what happened after the crimes were committed.

"If you threaten or harm a witness, especially a child, the full weight of federal law enforcement will be harnessed to hold you accountable and bring you to justice, no matter how long it takes.”

Haynes has been detained since her arrest in Texas on June 18, 2021, on a related federal criminal complaint.

Haynes's boyfriend, Andre Briscoe, murdered Jeffrey and her son as a part of a plan to rob heroin from the victim. Briscoe had confirmed to Haynes that he also planned to kill Jeffrey's seven-year-old son if he was home at the time of the robbery.

Police say that Haynes then offered to help get Briscoe the gun he would use to kill the mother and son.

“Kiara Haynes had every opportunity to try and stop her boyfriend from murdering a little boy and his mother, knowing that that was part of his robbery plan. Instead, she supplied Andre Briscoe with the murder weapon, in complete disregard for human life,” said ATF Baltimore Field Division Special Agent in Charge Toni Crosby.

After the murders, Briscoe went to Haynes's apartment, telling her that Jeffrey and her child were dead, according to prosecutors. Briscoe then gave Haynes a bag of heroin as her “cut” of Jeffrey’s drugs.

As detailed in the plea agreement, Haynes returned the gun, along with the heroin given to her by Briscoe, as payment to her relative for the use of the gun used in the murders.

On May 28, 2015, after receiving a call for assistance, the Baltimore Police Department discovered Jeffrey and her child dead in their home.

Andre Ricardo Briscoe was convicted by a federal jury on June 8, 2022, for charges related to the murders.

Briscoe faces a mandatory life sentence for killing a witness and for using a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime resulting in death, related to the murder of Jeffrey’s child.

Sentencing for Briscoe has been scheduled for Sep. 20.

