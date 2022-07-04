Maryland Politicians React To Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Appointment

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson made history after the US Senate voted 53-47 in favor of appointing her to the Supreme County on Thursday, April 7.

Jackson will be the first Black woman and first public defender to serve on the highest US court. She will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires at the end of the term this summer.

Several local politicians in the Free State took to social media to applaud the motion.

"I am proud to witness such a historic moment during my lifetime," said Angela Alsobrooks, county executive for Prince George's County. "Judge Jackson’s confirmation is an inspiration to little girls and young women across our nation, showing them that they too can be anything they want to be with hard work and dedication, including a Supreme Court Justice.

"Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation as the first Black woman to serve on the @SOCTUS is historic and significant, yet it is also unfortunate that it took this long for a Black woman to finally break through," said Marc Elrich, county executive for Montgomery County. "Today, we embraced diversity and took another important step towards inclusion."

Baltimore City State Attorney Marylin Mosby released a statement on Twitter as well along with Mayor Brandon Scott.

