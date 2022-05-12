Contact Us
Maryland Hospitals Graded From Safest To Least Safe

Cecilia Levine
Surgery
Surgery Photo Credit: Pixabay user Sasint

A website dedicated to analyzing and publishing data on safety and quality  of hospitals in the US has released new findings.

Each hospital is graded A through D on infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practice to prevent errors, and doctors/nurses/hospital staff.

Maryland has seven hospitals that were graded an A by the Leapfrog study, and two that were given Ds.

The safest hospitals according to the study are:

  • Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Garrett Regional Medical Center
  • MedStar St. Mary's Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  • University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
  • University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

The hospitals that earned Ds are University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

Click here for the full list of Leapfrog's MD Hospital Safety Grades.

