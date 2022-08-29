Maryland Animal Hospital Canceling All Appointments 'Until Further Notice' After Shooting

A Maryland animal hospital is canceling all appointments in Baltimore following an armed standoff that left one injured and another in police custody.

Light Street Animal Hospital sent a message to its customers following a dispute in south Baltimore between two relatives that escalated into a barricade situation and prompted a lockdown of an area school.

“Hello. As many of you have seen, we had an emergency situation at the hospital today. We will be canceling all appointments until further notice," the agency posted, according to WJZ. “We will be in the office tomorrow (Tuesday, Aug. 30) starting at 8 a.m. for food and medicine pick up only.

Patrons of Light Street Animal Hospital are being advised to contact another animal hospital or a local pet ER in case of emergency.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and will be back in touch with you all shortly,” they continued.

The standoff started shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, when Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1600 block of Light Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found a 66-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg who was subsequently transported to an area hospital.

Officials said that the preliminary investigation determined that the victim was involved in a dispute with the suspect - reportedly a family member - who shot him before barricading himself inside the location.

Local police, SWAT, and negotiators were all called to the scene to help diffuse the situation, which led to the arrest of the shooting suspect, whose name has not been released.

The incident also led to a lockdown at nearby Thomas Johnson Elementary/Middle School on its first day of classes until the shooter was taken into custody at around noon.

It also led to multiple road closures in the area.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.