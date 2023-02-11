Maryland AG To Probe Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Baltimore

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) has been called in to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash following an attempted traffic stop by Baltimore Police.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer on patrol in an unmarked vehicle in the 1800 block of East North Avenue spotted a black Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen driving through the area.

According to officials, Baltimore Police Officer Devin Yancy attempted to stop the stolen vehicle in the area of North Patterson Park Avenue and East North Avenue, but the driver continued on.

Officers followed the Hyundai to the area of Sinclair Lane and North Wolfe Street, where the driver continued to flee.

The police pursuit came to an end shortly thereafter when the Hyundai entered the intersection of North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue when it struck a sedan in the intersection.

Both the Hyundai and sedan caromed into a pedestrian, 54-year-old Baltimore resident Alfred Fincher, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The cars ultimately came to rest after crashing into a vacant row home.

Both drivers of the Hyundai and the sedan were transported to area hospitals for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Yancy has been with the department for four and a half years.

According to the AG, Baltimore Police cruisers are not equipped with dashboard cameras and the involved officers involved were wearing body cameras.

The IID will generally release body camera footage within two weeks of an incident.

