Man Shot In Groin In Brazen Baltimore Shooting In Broad Daylight, Police Say

A 25-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the middle of the day in Baltimore, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Wabash Avenue around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15 after receiving reports of a shooting involving one victim and unknown assailants.

According to police, once on the scene, officers located the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg and the groin on the median strip. The victim - who was not identified - was transported by medics to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The victim's condition was not immediately available on Wednesday afternoon.

Northwest District Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the agency by calling (410) 396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

