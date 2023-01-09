Man Fights For Life After Sudden Drive-By Baltimore Shooting

A man is fighting for his life after being shot by an unknown group of people while standing on a Baltimore block, authorities say.

The 49year-old man was reportedly standing in the 4000 block of Bancroft Road when he shot around 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 7, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was shot multiple times in the torso after an unidentified vehicle pulled up next to him and one of the occupants started firing without warning.

The victim was then rushed to an area hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

