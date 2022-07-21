Contact Us
Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
Return to your home site

Menu

Baltimore Daily Voice serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)
News

Man Admits To Conspiring With Maryland Brother To Obtain Federal Housing Loan

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The Abramowitz brothers are set to be sentenced later this year.
The Abramowitz brothers are set to be sentenced later this year. Photo Credit: Pixabay/pasja1000

The brother of a Baltimore business owner has admitted to falsely claiming his brother's bank balance and activity to obtain a federal housing administration loan, officials say.

Calvin Abramowitz, 48, of Lakewood, New Jersey, has been ordered to pay $209,036 after pleading guilty to bank fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Abramowitz and his brother, Philip Abramowitz, age 40, of Pikesville, Maryland, conspired to defraud at least one financial institution to obtain Federal Housing Administration loans and property under false pretenses, officials said.

Philip Abramowitz used his company, 163 North Potomac Street LLC. to facilitate the fraudulent sales of the Maryland properties.

Philip Abramowitz sold one of the properties to Calvin for $300,000 using an FHA-insured loan in May 2016., according to the Department of Justice.

Calvin Abramowitz applied for and received a loan with a mortgage company by falsely representing Philip's bank account records as his own, and hiding their familial relation, they added.

Philip Abramowitz also gave Calvin the money to pay for the closing costs of the property, prosecutors stated. Calvin never used the property as a primary residence, instead renting out the property before ceasing mortgage payments and allowing the home to go into foreclosure.

Philip Abramowitz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in May 2022 and is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Calvin Abramowitz faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for bank fraud. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett has scheduled sentencing for Tuesday, Dec. 6.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.