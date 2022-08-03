Johns Hopkins & UMMS Donating More Than $4 Million In Medical Supplies To Ukraine

Two local colleges are coming together to help to healthcare professionals in eastern Europe.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) and John Hopkins Medicine (JHM) are partnering to send medical supplies, worth more than $4 million, to Ukraine in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

Some of the donated supplies include respirator kits, gowns, gloves, syringes, beds, face masks, and shields. The organizations partnered with Project C.U.R.E. to help deliver the supplies.

"The people of Ukraine have demonstrated incredible bravery in the face of this terrible, unprovoked violence and they deserve the support from organizations like ours," said President and CEO of UMMS Mohan Suntha. "We are doing everything we can to respond to [their] need and plan to send additional supplies in the future."

The supplies will ensure doctors, nurses, medics and other clinicians can continue giving injured civilians and military personnel emergency care.

UMMS has also shown their support on American soil by having all their campus buildings lit blue and yellow since last Friday. Johns Hopkins Hospital is doing the same with their dome on Orleans Street.

“At the core of who we are is a group of people who seek to honor and safeguard each human life,” said Kevin W. Sowers, executive vice president of JHM. “These medical supplies are not meant just to preserve and protect physical bodies but also serve to honor the human spirit of all Ukrainians.”

