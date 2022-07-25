Hogan Calls For Independent Investigation Into Grade Changing In Baltimore City Public Schools

An independent investigation into the grade-changing scandal within Baltimore City Public Schools has been announced, says Maryland officials.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an investigative report into the scandal that was launched on June 7 after a pattern of grade-changing practices was brought to light.

"Since the earliest days of our administration, I have led the fight for more accountability in our local school systems and pushed to raise academic standards while rooting out corruption and mismanagement", Hogan said.

The statement continued on to condemn the "unconscionable behavior of the adults in authoritative positions who were covering up academic downfalls "at the expense of some of (the) most vulnerable students".

The Inspector General's report confirmed the existence of a massive grade-changing scheme throughout the Baltimore City Public School system.

An independent performance audit of Baltimore City Public Schools will be approved to include the 2016 through 2022 school years.

The report was referred to the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland to investigate the issue and determine whether or not federal criminal charges will be pressed against those involved.

